PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark Sells 84,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $110,880.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,167. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

