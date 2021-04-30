PegNet (PEG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,557.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $847,683.64 and approximately $1,557.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00062979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00282572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.89 or 0.01081096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00698834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,050.83 or 1.00270114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.