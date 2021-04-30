Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.53

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.53 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 19.85 ($0.26). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 978,932 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDG. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £261.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.