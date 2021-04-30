PENG Price Reaches $0.0001 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, PENG has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PENG has a total market cap of $430,540.23 and approximately $5.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004312 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.57 or 0.00623631 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00014102 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG (CRYPTO:PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

