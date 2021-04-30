Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN opened at $91.24 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.