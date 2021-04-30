Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Up 68.2% in April

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $344,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

