Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 382,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

