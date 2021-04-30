Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 382,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

