Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.71

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.52. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 21,613 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
