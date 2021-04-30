Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.71

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.52. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 21,613 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

