Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Trading 2.8% Higher

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.69. 57,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 92,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources stock. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.