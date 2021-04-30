Persistence (XPRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151.61 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Persistence has traded 282.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $151.61 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.59 or 0.00016625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00065975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.47 or 0.00765486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.07 or 0.07521999 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 102,737,339 coins and its circulating supply is 15,812,292 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

