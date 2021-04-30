Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,600,649 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of £154.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

