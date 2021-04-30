Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

POFCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Petrofac stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.42.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

