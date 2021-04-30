Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $584.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POFCY. Investec cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

