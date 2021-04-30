Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Petrolia Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BBLS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Petrolia Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 4,100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS)

Petrolia Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% working interests in the Minerva-Rockdale Field comprising approximately 50 square miles located in Austin, Texas; the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield consisting of approximately 2,600 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit covering an area of approximately 4,864 acres located in Chavez County, New Mexico.

