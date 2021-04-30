Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 444.40 ($5.81). The stock had a trading volume of 918,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,852. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 194.50 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 416.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 405.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.