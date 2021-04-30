Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 363,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.