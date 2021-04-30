PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.01

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.52. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 55,190 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a market cap of $150.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PFSweb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PFSweb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PFSweb by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

