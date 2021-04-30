PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. PG&E updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,704,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

