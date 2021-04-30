Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $160.53 million and $30.38 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

