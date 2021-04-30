Phantomx 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $87,205.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00554646 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006137 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00022052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.02478160 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

