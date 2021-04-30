Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $39.81

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.81, but opened at $37.01. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 385 shares traded.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $337,736.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $797,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,091 shares of company stock worth $8,897,306. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.