PHI Token Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, PHI Token has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $537.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00065825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.00760963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00040819 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.