Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Phibro Animal Health worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $988.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

