Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.16. 123,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

