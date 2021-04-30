Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.53.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $5,125,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.07). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

