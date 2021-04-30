Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of PSXP traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.