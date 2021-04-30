Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.
Shares of PSXP traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.
Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile
Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.