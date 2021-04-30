Photon (PHO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Photon has a total market cap of $734,018.56 and $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,366,222,744 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

