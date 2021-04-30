Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PCTN traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 91.20 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,283. The company has a market capitalization of £499.42 million and a PE ratio of 43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.51. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 54.21 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

In related news, insider Lena Wilson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

