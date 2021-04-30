Pigeoncoin 1-Day Volume Tops $56,880.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $56,880.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

