PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PGP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. 20,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,440. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.