PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PGP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. 20,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,440. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

