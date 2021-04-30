Pinkcoin Trading Up 16.1% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $45,260.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.62 or 0.02599214 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,337,524 coins and its circulating supply is 427,077,088 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

