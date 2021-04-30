Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

