Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 83,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

