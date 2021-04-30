Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

