Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 118.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 245,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,473,777. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

