Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $74.86 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,494.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.