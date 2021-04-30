Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

SFST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $402.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

