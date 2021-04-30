Piper Sandler Comments on CME Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.76 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

