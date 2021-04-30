Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Down to $119.48

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.48, but opened at $114.56. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $117.51, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

