Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $34,119,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,112,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.