Piper Sandler Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMD. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.