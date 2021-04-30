Piper Sandler Weighs in on Trustmark Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

TRMK stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.