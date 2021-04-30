PirateCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,360.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $5,360.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,514,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

