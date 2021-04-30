PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $3,520.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,491,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

