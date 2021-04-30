Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $295,461.71 and approximately $44.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,220.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.27 or 0.04869864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.07 or 0.01752067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00469663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.00728244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00556796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.07 or 0.00424371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.