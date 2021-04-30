Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Richard Briere Acquires 10,000 Shares

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Richard Briere purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

PTD traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 49.70 ($0.65). 24,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.17. Pittards plc has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, UK and Ethiopia. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

