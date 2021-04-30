Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Richard Briere Acquires 10,000 Shares

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Richard Briere purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
PTD traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 49.70 ($0.65). 24,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.17. Pittards plc has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.
