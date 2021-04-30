Pivotal Research Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. 772,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $255.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,519,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,499,933,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570,377 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,315 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

