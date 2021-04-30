PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $66.20 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $66.20 million and $359.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003834 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.