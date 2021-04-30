Pizza Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $4,850.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00192914 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

