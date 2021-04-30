Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.02

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.02 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.21). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

